Man held for cheating women out of money

According to sources, S Murugan from Uthamaplayam in the Theni district had allegedly cheated at least three women of over Rs 38 lakh.

Murugan was produced before a magistrate, who remanded him to Sirkazhi sub-jail | Express

By Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI: A 37-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly cheating women out of their money on the pretext of getting them government jobs. According to sources, S Murugan from Uthamaplayam in Theni district had allegedly cheated at least three women of over Rs 38 lakh.

The incident came to the police's notice in Mayiladuthurai after a local woman complained that a man had cheated her of `18 lakh. Murugan had allegedly introduced himself to the victim as a bank manager. Claiming to be connected to a minister from Tiruchy, Murugan promised the woman a school teacher job and took the money. However, he later disappeared.

A case was registered under Section 420 (cheating) of the IPC. Mayiladuthurai SP G Suguna Singh formed a team to arrest Murugan. According to police, cases have also been booked in Viralimalai in Pudukkottai district and Vadapalani in Chennai, after two more women complained against the man.


"Murugan is a BSc graduate. He would visit various towns, take houses on rent and get friendly with landladies or their relatives. Claiming to be close to various ministers, he would then con unsuspecting people, take their money and disappear. As of now, we know about only three victims. But, there could be
more," P Selvam, Inspector of Mayiladuthurai Police Station, who led the team, said.

Murugan was produced before a magistrate, who remanded him to Sirkazhi sub-jail for judicial custody.

