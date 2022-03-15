STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mullaiperiyar row: AIADMK slams Stalin for being ‘silent’

The AIADMK on Monday alleged that the Kerala government’s decision not to allow even maintenance work at Tamil Nadu government’s Public Works Department (PWD)

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The AIADMK on Monday alleged that the Kerala government’s decision not to allow even maintenance work at Tamil Nadu government’s Public Works Department (PWD) office near the Mullaiperiyar reservoir near Thekkady is against federalism.

Accusing Chief Minister MK Stalin of being a mute spectator in the matter, the party said the DMK’s Left allies in the State have ‘never spoken’ on such matters. The Kerala government, which refused permission to Tamil Nadu to fell trees and transport materials for strengthening Mullaiperiyar-Baby dam, is now hindering moving of materials for office maintenance work, alleged AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam. 

In Thekkady in Kerala, the Tamil Nadu government has a PWD office to facilitate administration of the dam and there is also a staff quarters and a guest house. Thekkady is about 26 km from the Mullaiperiyar dam. Panneerselvam said Kerala forest department’s refusal to allow TN PWD to take materials for the maintenance work of the latter’s Thekkady office is highly condemnable.

Citing Stalin’s repeated pitch on state autonomy and federalism, Panneerselvam said though the Chief Minister is expected to question the neighbouring state on this matter, he is being ‘silent’. The DMK and Communist parties are on friendly terms and, as such, the Kerala government ‘should do good for Tamil Nadu’, but it is causing hindrances in matters relating to the Mullaiperiyar dam, Panneerselvam said.

