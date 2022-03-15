Only Congress councillor joins AIADMK in Alangulam

By Express News Service

TENKASI: The only Congress councillor in Alangulam town panchayat S Vency Rani joined AIADMK in the presence of Opposition party MLA Manoj Pandian, here on Monday. Rani, who contested in the Congress seat, had defeated AIADMK's candidate T Rama Ratnam to become councillor.



When TNIE contacted Rani to verify the decision, her husband Seetharaman, said, "We are from AIADMK family. Since Congress gave her a seat, she contested on behalf of the national party. Since the urban local body is over, she has re-joined AIADMK."



Surprisingly, Rani reportedly supported DMK councillor M Sudha to become Chairman of the town. Some independent candidates had already joined DMK in the presence of DMK district secretary P Sivapadmanathan. Apart from councillors, Congress town president Alangulam K S Thangaselvam too did the same, alleging that the functionaries of his party defeated his wife T Devaki by fielding an independent candidate against her.