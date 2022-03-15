STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Raid at Ex-Minister's residence in 6 districts in Tamil Nadu

The searches come a day after a case was registered by the agency against Velumani for amassing wealth disproportionate to known sources of income.

Published: 15th March 2022 04:48 PM

By PTI

COIMBATORE: Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) sleuths carried out searches on the premises linked to former AIADMK Minister S P Velumani and his associates in six districts on Tuesday.

This is the second such raid on various properties belonging to Velumani in the last eight months.

The DVAC officials also searched the house of AIADMK MLA K R Jayaaman of Singanallur in the city and former MLA Shanmugam in Kinathukadavu on the outskirts.

According to police, raids are being conducted at 58 places in six districts and in another state.

Thondamuthur MLA Velumani was present in his house during the raids and reportedly cooperated with the sleuths by replying to all the queries, they said.

