Results of street design contest held in August to be released on March 23

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

The Tiruchy City Corporation had organised a street design competition last August to crowdsource innovative ideas from professionals and students to design streets in their cities. About 200 people, mostly engineering students and architects, participated in the initiative of the Ministry of Housing and Urban

Development.

However, the corporation failed to announce the results of this competition due to the pandemic and other issues. Sources said senior officials recently considered this matter and decided to announce the winners on March 23. "Several factors like the pandemic, evaluation issues and local body elections delayed the release of the results. Now, everything is set for the announcement of the results and they will be declared on March 23," an official said.

The corporation had selected two major areas for this competition. The first site was the Karur bypass link road. Participants had to come up with a design for developing the road from Megastar Theatre to Kalaingar Arivalayam. The second site was Promenade Road and Lawsons Road. Officials said participants could select either one of the sites or both to develop a design and policy solutions that

use spaces to make it safe for commuters and others.

The winners will get a cash prize - first prize Rs 1 lakh, second prize Rs 75,000 and third prize Rs 50,000. This initiative had received an overwhelming response and several residents opined that the corporation should take steps to avoid delay in the announcement of results.

"We cannot completely blame the officials for the delay in the announcement as they have to consider other priority issues during the pandemic. However, they should try their best to avoid such delays in the future and conduct more such initiatives for students. In fact, before the pandemic, the corporation used to

conduct several competitions for residents. But, such competitions have not been held for the last two years. Therefore, the corporation council should consider resuming the competition for promoting home composting and other eco-friendly initiatives," said B Senthilrajan, a resident of Thennur.