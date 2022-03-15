STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Teachers turn up late to school as biometrics put on hold

In 2019, a biometric attendance system was introduced, following which teachers had started to come on time, due to the Covid outbreak, the system was suspended.

Biometric

Image used for representation purpose only

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Lack of monitoring has emboldened government school teachers and headmasters to come late for work as the biometric attendance system remains suspended due to outbreak of Covid -19 pandemic.

According to sources in school education department, Chief Educational Officer (CEO) of Karur Madankumar, during an inspection at Krishnarayapuram panchayat union primary school on March 1, found a woman teacher reporting for work at 9.40 am instead of 9 am. But, in the attendance register, the teacher mentioned that she had come at 9 am. The HM failed to monitor it, and the CEO issued a notice to her.

"Not only here, based on a complaint, when Salem CEO N Murugan inspected the Chettimankurichi government higher secondary school at Edappadi on March 12, he found out that the HM and seven teachers were coming in late regularly. He initiated action against them and deducted their one day's salary. Many teachers are coming to school late in rural areas, "sources added.

President of Tamil Nadu Teachers' and School Protection Association, R Ramkumar told TNIE, "Teachers in primary and middle schools must come at 9 am and, headmasters at 8.45 am. High and higher secondary school teachers must come by 9.15 am. But many teachers in rural schools do not follow the timings."
"The school education department installed a biometric attendance system in 2019, following which teachers started to come on time. Due to Covid outbreak, the system was suspended. Taking advantage of this, a few teachers and HMs are not following punctuality," he said.

He urged the department to restore biometric system. A primary school teacher, on condition of anonymity, said, "Block Educational Officers (BEOs) should monitor if teachers come on time by conducting regular inspections, but it is not happening. This is also one of the reasons for teachers coming late."

A CEO, on condition of anonymity, said, "During inspection, we found that one or two teachers were regularly coming late. I issued memos to more than 50 teachers so far in the district since schools reopened.  I feel restoring biometric attendance will instill discipline in teachers."

Coimbatore CEO N Geetha said she will instruct BEOs and DEOs to conduct inspections regularly.
A senior official in school education department said the biometric system will be reintroduced from next academic year depending on Covid -19 situation. 

