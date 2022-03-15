TN minor girl alleges police apathy on sexual harassment plaint

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after a video of a minor girl alleging sexual harassment by her relatives and rude police behaviour went viral, Chengalpattu police registered two separate cases, one against the person named by the girl in the video and another against her brother for allegedly impregnating a minor girl a year ago. Chengalpattu SP P Aravindhan confirmed that no arrests have been made so far and the victims have been sent to a home for counselling.

In the two-and-half minute video addressed to the Chief Minister, the 17-year-old girl alleged that she and her younger sister were ostracised from the village because they complained of sexual harassment against their relatives.

“They have threatened to set us and the hut on fire if we get out of the house. Instead of them murdering us, we will immolate ourselves. We are being haunted by them (the suspects),” the girl can be heard saying. The victim also alleged that they were ill-treated by Mamallapuram all-women police.

A woman who spoke on behalf of the victims told TNIE that the incident happened on March 1 when the elder sister was returning home with a friend on a two-wheeler.

“The men allegedly passed lewd comments. She initially ignored the comments. Later, she went to confront them with her mother and younger sister. This is when they touched her and her younger sister, aged 15, inappropriately and abused them verbally,” said the woman. When they went to Mamallapuram all-women police station the next day, they were allegedly made to wait the entire day.

Sources from the investigation team said the family has not been ostracised. “It is the family who do not interact with them due to a personal issue. We are also investigating if the complaint was made with vested interest to defame the family members,” said an investigation officer. The victims’ father died several years ago.

Brother booked

The victims’ brother was also booked under the POCSO Act for allegedly impregnating a minor girl, in connection with a complaint lodged in February last year. The victims say it is an act of revenge by police for exposing them in the video. “We came to know about this during the inquiry. Since the previous case was not investigated, we have registered a fresh case and investigations are on,” said Aravindhan