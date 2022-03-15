Works to create lake at Padutharkollai begins

By Express News Service

KARAIKAL: A new lake will be created on 35.43 acres at Padutharkollai village in TR Pattinam commune at a cost of Rs1.68 crore from funds allotted through the Department of Science, Technology and Environment. A senior official from PWD said around 35 acres of cultivable land will be converted into a lake and, it will be deepened through another project later. The work will be completed in six months.

The lake, 'Sitraeri,' is expected to irrigate paddy fields, and the foundation stone was laid for the project on Monday. The cost includes the construction of lake bund, reservoir shutters and laying of an approach road.

Land for the lake was acquired from farmers around 12 years ago and a total compensation of Rs 56.6 lakh was disbursed. Ever since the acquisition of land, farmers have been urging the authorities to create the lake at the earliest. According to sources, the lake is likely to store a maximum of four lakh cubic meters of water. It would directly irrigate 350 acres of fields, apart from recharging groundwater.

Neravy-TR Pattinam MLA M Nagathiyagarajan laid the stone for the project in the presence of Karaikal Collector Arjun Sharma on Monday. Officials from Public Works Department, farmers and villagers were present. There are five lakes in the Karaikal district, all created artificially. They include Nallambal lake and Chettikottagam in Thirunallar commune, Kazhugumedu lake in Kottucherry commune, Agaramangudi lake and Vizhalkaateri lake in Nedungaducommune.

According to officials, Padutharkollai lake would be the sixth in the district and the second-largest lake after Nallambal lake. The water for the lake would be provided by Pattinam Channel.