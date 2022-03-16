STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amma Unavagams in Ariyalur closes temporarily due to cylinder shortage

Ariyalur Municipality Commissioner Chitra Soniya then arrived at the spot and arranged for the gas cylinders.

Published: 16th March 2022 09:35 AM

Workers resting between work at an Amma Unavagam in Cuddalore

Workers resting between work at an Amma Unavagam in Cuddalore. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

ARIYALUR: Tense moments prevailed at the Amma Unavagam (canteen) functioning out of the Ariyalur bus stand premises on Tuesday after AIADMK functionaries gathered at the spot on learning it to not be serving food in the morning. Following the municipality commissioner learning it to be due to a reported shortage of cooking gas cylinders and arranging for the same, sales resumed at the outlet in the afternoon.

With the Amma Unavagams at the Ariyalur bus stand and the district headquarters government hospital hit by LPG cylinder shortage in the morning, people returned disappointed. Learning of it, AIADMK functionaries gathered in front of the canteen at the bus stand.

Ariyalur Municipality Commissioner Chitra Soniya then arrived at the spot and arranged for the gas cylinders. Following this, lunch was prepared and served to customers at both the canteens.

An AIADMK functionary told TNIE, "We thought the canteens were permanently closed but after inspecting them we learnt of the cylinder shortage. Many people here rely on the canteen. Therefore authorities should not be negligent and should avoid such problems again."

Meanwhile, Municipality Commissioner Soniya said, "We booked for the cylinders but the shortage occurred due to communication gap."

