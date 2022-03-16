Coimbatore: Three of family, pet die of suffocation caused by fire

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 50-year-old woman, her two daughters and their pet dog were found dead inside their house on Monday night. According to police, J Vijayalakshmi (50), a widow, and her daughters Archana (24), and Anjali (21), were staying in the first floor of their apartment complex house at Rose Garden near Urumandampalayam.

On Tuesday morning, a relative visited them and found the inside of the house fully burnt and the three, along with the pet dog, dead. Police and fire and rescue service personnel were alerted and they retrieved the bodies. No burn injuries were found on their bodies, police said. Police suspect electric short circuit could have triggered the blaze.