Covid vaccine drive for TN kids aged 12-14 to begin Wednesday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu will launch a Covid-19 vaccination drive for children in the age group of 12 to 14 years on Wednesday, as the Union government has given its approval for Corbevax vaccine. The State has so far identified 21.21 lakh children for the vaccination.

The vaccination drive will be launched by Health Minister Ma Subramanian in Chennai. According to the guidelines, the children should have completed 12 years on the day of vaccination. According to the Health Department data, the State received 21,60,000 doses of Corbevax for the drive and distributed it to all districts.

The State so far administered 10.17 crore doses. Among these, 5.33 crore beneficiaries (91.91 per cent) have been vaccinated with the first dose and 4.31 crore (74.50 per cent) with the second dose.