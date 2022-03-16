STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Curb cellphone use in govt offices: Madras HC

Court says staff using phones during office hours, asks govt to frame guidelines in 4 weeks

Published: 16th March 2022 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2022 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has given four weeks’ time to the State government to frame guidelines to curb public servants from using mobile phones inside office for personal purpose. Justice SM Subramaniam, while issuing the directive, said field officers could be given exemption. 

He said in case of any emergency call, a government officer should take proper permission from the superiors to use mobile phones. “The mobile phones should be either switched off or kept in vibration or silent mode so that it won’t cause any disturbance to the public or other staff. In case of any violations, strict action should be initiated,” the judge said. 

The court observed that it came to know that many public servants use mobile phones during office hours. “If such indiscipline and misconduct are allowed, no doubt, they would be committing the greatest sin by getting tax payers’ money as huge salary. Therefore, the government is duty bound to ensure that the public servants are not wandering with mobile phones inside the office during office hours,” it said. 

The court passed the order while rejecting a plea filed by DS Radhika, working as Superintendent a Regional Workshop (Health), Trichy, challenging her suspension allegedly for high-handedness and misbehaving indifferently with the other officials of the department. She was allegedly found taking video of the staff working at the office. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court cellphone
India Matters
Adithya Rao
Man who planted bomb at Mangaluru airport gets 20 years in jail
Poster of the film 'Pada'.(Photo | Facebook)
Maoist supporters elated as Malayalam movie ‘Pada’ conquers many a heart
Image used for representational purpose only.
Thanks to Russia-Ukraine war, fully built houses may cost 15% more
Gautam Adani (File photo)
Gautam Adani adds USD 49 billion wealth in 2021, higher than global billionaires

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp