STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Deferred polls: SEC pulled up for inaction against officials

The observations were made when a petition filed by chairman aspirant Ma Ka Stalin of PMK

Published: 16th March 2022 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2022 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

EVM, Voting

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday gave the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC) a day’s time to take action against officials who failed to prevent scuttling of the indirect polls at Aduthurai town panchayat in Thanjavur on March 4.

The First Bench viewed the CCTV footage recorded on the day of the indirect polls and expressed disappointment over the manner in which police and the returning officer remained mute spectators when unruly members snatched away ballot papers.

The observations were made when a petition filed by chairman aspirant Ma Ka Stalin of PMK, whose attempt to get elected to the top post was thwarted allegedly by the allies of the DMK, came up for hearing. His counsel alleged that the police had foisted a false case of abduction of a DMK woman councillor on the petitioner to arrest him and prevent him from participating in the indirect polls. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court
India Matters
Adithya Rao
Man who planted bomb at Mangaluru airport gets 20 years in jail
Poster of the film 'Pada'.(Photo | Facebook)
Maoist supporters elated as Malayalam movie ‘Pada’ conquers many a heart
Image used for representational purpose only.
Thanks to Russia-Ukraine war, fully built houses may cost 15% more
Gautam Adani (File photo)
Gautam Adani adds USD 49 billion wealth in 2021, higher than global billionaires

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp