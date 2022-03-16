Deferred polls: SEC pulled up for inaction against officials

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday gave the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC) a day’s time to take action against officials who failed to prevent scuttling of the indirect polls at Aduthurai town panchayat in Thanjavur on March 4.

The First Bench viewed the CCTV footage recorded on the day of the indirect polls and expressed disappointment over the manner in which police and the returning officer remained mute spectators when unruly members snatched away ballot papers.

The observations were made when a petition filed by chairman aspirant Ma Ka Stalin of PMK, whose attempt to get elected to the top post was thwarted allegedly by the allies of the DMK, came up for hearing. His counsel alleged that the police had foisted a false case of abduction of a DMK woman councillor on the petitioner to arrest him and prevent him from participating in the indirect polls.