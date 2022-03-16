STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Farmers demand TN govt to ensure full capacity at Mullaiperiyar, stages hunger strike

Farmer representative P R Pandian said about 5 lakh acres of agricultural land in the districts of Madurai, Theni, Dindigul, Ramanathapura, Sivaganga and Virudhunagar are dependent on the dam water.

Published: 16th March 2022 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2022 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

File picture of Mullaiperiyar dam. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Over 500 members of the Federation of Mullai Periyar Vaigai Basin Farmers Association on Tuesday staged a hunger strike in front of Natraj theatre, demanding the Tamil Nadu government to maintain Mullaiperiyar dam's storage capacity at 142 feet. Their other demands included not to follow the rule curve method, demolish the private buildings constructed near the dam as part of encroachments, etc.

Farmer representative P R Pandian said about 5 lakh acres of agricultural land in the districts of Madurai, Theni, Dindigul, Ramanathapura, Sivaganga and Virudhunagar are dependent on the dam water. "The Kerala government is trying to make revenue from the dam water. At present, it is selling electricity generated from Idukki dam to other states. It alleged that the dam will be broken if water is stored to its full capacity," he said.

He added, "In November when Congress proposed to break the dam, Kerala Chief Minister had stated that the dam was strong. But now he is trying to construct a parallel new dam, which is shocking." Pandian said that Kerala's proposal of 'rule curve' method prevented the dam from storing water till 142 feet, its full capacity, which was against Supreme Court's verdict.

Besides this, the federation also urged the Tamil Nadu government to strengthen the baby dam near Mullaiperiyar by war footing steps and take efforts to prohibit the entry of Kerala politicians without getting permission from Tamil Nadu government. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mullai Periyar hunger strike storage capacity
India Matters
Adithya Rao
Man who planted bomb at Mangaluru airport gets 20 years in jail
Poster of the film 'Pada'.(Photo | Facebook)
Maoist supporters elated as Malayalam movie ‘Pada’ conquers many a heart
Image used for representational purpose only.
Thanks to Russia-Ukraine war, fully built houses may cost 15% more
Gautam Adani (File photo)
Gautam Adani adds USD 49 billion wealth in 2021, higher than global billionaires

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp