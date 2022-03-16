Industry seeks investment in southern districts of TN

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After the launch of a Rs 1,000 crore international furniture park in southern Tamil Nadu, all eyes are on the Budget, in which the government may push for more investments in southern districts which lack industries and infrastructure, and the speedy implementation of the Chennai-Kanniyakumari Industrial Corridor (CKIC), which is key to the region’s growth.

As migration has been continuing unabated for several decades due to a lack of jobs, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) recommended to the State government that the focus of the State Budget be to facilitate drawing investments, especially to central and southern districts to ensure equitable growth.

M Ponnuswami, former chairman of CII, Tamil Nadu, says the government should ensure work on the CKIC is sped up. The Corridor is likely to generate over 4.7 million additional jobs, driven by an annual manufacturing output of $222 billion. The first phase of the CKIC project, which will include Madurai-Virudhnagar-Dindigul-Theni and Thoothkudi-Tirunelveli nodes.

J Krishnan, former chairman of the Madras Chamber of Commerce and Industry Logistics Committee says Madurai,Virudhnagar, and Dindigul will witness opening up of markets for their produce both within the State, outside, and internationally too, catalysing a huge demand in employment. “Linking the northernmost port of Katupalli to the Southern port will provide easy port access to the hinterland and dovetails well with the State policy to identify and encourage at least one export commodity at every district,” he said.

“We have been pushing for a special officer to cater to this project rather than having an additional in-charge for the project as it is crucial for the development of the State,” he says. It is learnt that the government has been positive in this regard. Official sources told TNIE the project, backed by the Asian Development Bank, has been impacted due to land acquisition issues. When pressed for more details, the source refused to comment.

While the government has already amended the Tamil Nadu Industrial Township Area Development Authority Act, 1997 (TNITADA) to create Special Purpose Vehicles for six nodes of the CKIC, no further progress has been made. The chief minister has unveiled the State’s export promotion strategy to make it a $1 trillion economy by quadrupling exports in the next nine years. Currently, the State’s exports amount to $26 billion.

While TN tops the country in terms of industrial land bank availability, land is scarce in Chennai and Coimbatore. According to a GIS-enabled land bank repository developed by the Union government, the State has 21,456 hectares of land available for industries, more than any other State. As a result, industries vying to invest in Tamil Nadu have to target southern districts or backward regions of Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri. “The land here is cheap and aplenty,” says an industrialist.But then the cause has been activism, which is hampering industrial growth, says an industrialist, wishing to remain anonymous. He says many firms are shy of investing in southern districts due to this.

Meanwhile, the fate of Danish firm Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners’ proposal for a 1GW offshore wind farm in the Gulf of Mannar which can deliver power early in 2026 is still unclear. Officials said there has been an issue with Viability Gap Funding. Denmark’s proposal has sought a Rs 37 billion (about $465 million) capital grant paid at the stage of construction, sources said.