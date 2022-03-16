STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lack of support from govt costing us spots at national meet: Para athletes

A para athlete told last year, TN Paralympic Association took care of the travel expense for the venue was nearer.

Published: 16th March 2022 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2022 09:09 AM

Para athlete Sundaramoorthi practicing with a stone

Para athlete Sundaramoorthi practicing with a stone. (Photo| S Dinesh, EPS)

By Vaitheeswaran B
Express News Service

VELLORE/RANIPET: Para athletes who braved odds to make a mark at the national arena claim they are being given a cold-shoulder by the State government. Ask S Sundara Moorthy from Walajapet in Ranipet who earned sixth overall in shotput competition and first in FR6 category last year at the national championships, he would say he has been practising javelin and shotput using wooden sticks and round rocks.

He claims he was unable to win more medals due to lack of proper training. Plus, he said due to financial constraints he is unable to but aluminium javelin that starts at Rs 7,000 and goes up to several lakhs of rupees, as he is the sole bread winner of the family and earns Rs 200 a day. 

Though he won the bronze medal in State-level competitions this year, he has not been selected for the National Para Athletic Championships to be held from March 28 to 31 in Bhubaneswar. "Only those athletes who bagged gold and silver were chosen," he said.  

Moorthy said poor quality training and guidance cost his chance to the nationals. Fumbling with the rock, he told The New Indian Express since the shape of the shotput is in perfect shape it would be easy for athletes. 2021 National Paralympic Gold medalist in Javelin throw, V Prakash from Vellore said, without financial support, he would not be able to make it to Games in Bhuvaneshwar. 

He said with the Rs 5,000 income he gets, he has to take care of his family, spend on training and on protein-rich diet. At least 17 para athletes from Vellore and Ranipet have the same story to share. A para athlete told last year, Tamil Nadu Paralympic Association took care of the travel expense for the venue was nearer.

"This year, it is being held in Bhuvaneshwar. So the association won’t bear the cost," he said. The athletes further said Rs 3 lakh cash reward, promised by the State for the National Paralympic medalists, was not given so far. 

Tamil Nadu Paralympic Association treasurer G Vijayasarathi said the association could not help them as it came to know about the event on a very short notice. "The association is short of funds as it is not affiliated to the Tamil Nadu Sports Authority. If we get the approval, we will able to get funds from the State government," he said. 

