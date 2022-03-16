Orders on night travel ban on highway through Sathyamangalam sanctuary reserved

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday reserved orders on petitions relating to the night travel ban on Bannari-Karapallam stretch of Coimbatore-Bengaluru National Highway running through Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR). The First Bench reserved the orders after listening to arguments of the counsels for the petitioners. Additional Advocate General J Ravindran wanted the court to take a holistic view on the issue by considering the welfare of the animals, the residents, and the students.

Pitching for relaxations in the night travel, he pointed out that it is the only route connecting Karnataka to Tamil Nadu through the Coimbatore-Bengaluru National Highway. Advocate SP Chokkalingam, who filed the main petition seeking the ban, informed the court that there are 46 authorised and unauthorised resorts in the STR region and they were mounting pressure for easing the travel curbs.