Puducherry CM writes to Gadkari, seeks to sanction Rs 19 crore for relaying Cuddalore road

The stretch of 17 kilometres from Indira Gandhi Square to Mullodai State Border (Cuddalore district border) on the NH-45 was severely damaged following heavy rain that lashed Puducherry last December.

Published: 16th March 2022 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2022 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

N Rangasamy

Puducherry CM N Rangasamy. (File Photo | EPS)

By Debjani Dutta
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy wrote to the Union Minister for Road Transport Nitin Gadkari and sought to sanction Rs 19 crore to relay and repair Cuddalore road on National Highway-45. He also urged to direct the official concerned to issue an administrative nod for the Union Territory authorities to take up the work.

The stretch of 17 kilometres from Indira Gandhi Square to Mullodai State Border (Cuddalore district border) on the NH-45 was severely damaged following heavy rain that lashed Puducherry last December. The damage, including cracks and potholes, are also caused due wear and tear under heavy traffic, making it difficult to travel.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH) allocated`19.00 crore for improving damaged stretch for periodical renewal under the Annual Renewal Programme to this Union Territory of Puducherry. "This is an urgent requirement for this Puducherry region to ensure that the road is free of potholes," said Rangasamy.

 He stated that a proposal for periodical renewal -- to take up the restoration work -- was submitted to the Regional Officer of MORTH, Chennai on October 12, 2021. The proposal was submitted for the MORTH to recommend administrative approval and consider the financial situation.

MORTH Chennai and Highways Chennai insisted on a NOC from NHAI so that the proposal could be recommended to MORTH New Delhi. A letter was sent from the Regional Officer of NHAI Chennai to the Chief General Manager (T)-TN, NHAI, New Delhi on February 22, 2022, with recommendations to issue the NOC.

It may be noted that since the budget year 2021-2022 is nearing completion, there is an urgent necessity to take up the rectification work on the damaged stretch by utilising the allocation made by the MORTH, New Delhi, within this financial year to avoid surrender of funds, said Rangasamy

The government has been facing severe criticism for not repairing the road, following which, some patchwork was done here and thereby the PWD as a temporary measure.

