STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Rajiv Gandhi assassination: Perarivalan walks out on bail, mother vows to continue struggle for freedom

Ammal also recalled P Senkodi, who immolated herself at the age of 20 in 2011 to protest the death sentence awarded to Perarivalan, Nalini, Murugan and Santhan.

Published: 16th March 2022 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2022 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

AG Perarivalan, his mother Arputham Ammal and others after he was released | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After 31 years in prison, AG Perarivalan, a convict in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, was released on bail on Tuesday, based on the Supreme Court’s March 9 verdict. He walked out of the Puzhal Central Prison and was welcomed by his mother G Arputham Ammal.“He was on parole, and reached the prison on Tuesday morning. He was released on bail at 1.25 pm, as per the Supreme Court’s order,” said a senior prison officer.

In a press statement, Ammal thanked all those who stood by them in the “fight for justice”. “The time hasn’t come to attain ‘freedom’, but the bail is an interim relief, which I request everyone to be aware of. Until my son and others have won their freedom, our struggle will continue, hopefully with your support,” read her statement.She also conveyed her gratitude to the chief minister, the State government, Opposition leader, and political parties that extended their support to her struggle.

Ammal also recalled P Senkodi, who immolated herself at the age of 20 in 2011 to protest the death sentence awarded to Perarivalan, Nalini, Murugan and Santhan. “Bearing the memories of my beloved daughter Senkodi,” she said, while thanking members of the film fraternity, media, lawyers, students, and the public for their support.“Arivu (Perarivalan) and I are waiting to meet each of you individually to thank you for fighting for the cause,” she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajiv Gandhi assassination AG Perarivalan
India Matters
Adithya Rao
Man who planted bomb at Mangaluru airport gets 20 years in jail
Poster of the film 'Pada'.(Photo | Facebook)
Maoist supporters elated as Malayalam movie ‘Pada’ conquers many a heart
Image used for representational purpose only.
Thanks to Russia-Ukraine war, fully built houses may cost 15% more
Gautam Adani (File photo)
Gautam Adani adds USD 49 billion wealth in 2021, higher than global billionaires

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp