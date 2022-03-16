Rajiv Gandhi assassination: Perarivalan walks out on bail, mother vows to continue struggle for freedom

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After 31 years in prison, AG Perarivalan, a convict in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, was released on bail on Tuesday, based on the Supreme Court’s March 9 verdict. He walked out of the Puzhal Central Prison and was welcomed by his mother G Arputham Ammal.“He was on parole, and reached the prison on Tuesday morning. He was released on bail at 1.25 pm, as per the Supreme Court’s order,” said a senior prison officer.

In a press statement, Ammal thanked all those who stood by them in the “fight for justice”. “The time hasn’t come to attain ‘freedom’, but the bail is an interim relief, which I request everyone to be aware of. Until my son and others have won their freedom, our struggle will continue, hopefully with your support,” read her statement.She also conveyed her gratitude to the chief minister, the State government, Opposition leader, and political parties that extended their support to her struggle.

Ammal also recalled P Senkodi, who immolated herself at the age of 20 in 2011 to protest the death sentence awarded to Perarivalan, Nalini, Murugan and Santhan. “Bearing the memories of my beloved daughter Senkodi,” she said, while thanking members of the film fraternity, media, lawyers, students, and the public for their support.“Arivu (Perarivalan) and I are waiting to meet each of you individually to thank you for fighting for the cause,” she said.