Will send NEET Bill to President, Guv Ravi tells CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi on Tuesday assured Chief Minister MK Stalin that the anti-NEET Bill adopted recently by the State Assembly would soon be forwarded to the Centre for Presidential assent.According to a statement issued by the State government, the Governor gave the assurance to the CM and his cabinet colleagues who met him at the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday. “The CM had made a passionate appeal saying that the Governor must clear the bills and other files pending with him to guard the Assembly’s dignity and respect the sentiments of the people of Tamil Nadu,” the statement said.

The meeting comes nearly a month after the bill seeking exemption for TN from NEET was unanimously passed by the Assembly, and ahead of the next cycle of college admission in TN set to begin in a few months.

According to the statement, the CM had pointed out that admissions for the 2022-23 academic year is set to commence soon and the Governor should send the bill for Presidential nod expeditiously. Stalin had also sought immediate action on other bills passed by the Assembly and files pending with the governor. Incidentally, DMK Lok Sabha floor leader TR Baalu, speaking in Parliament on Tuesday, slammed Governor Ravi for sitting on TN bills.

“More than seven bills, including one on cooperative societies, have been kept in cold storage of Governor’s bungalow for more than six months. How can we run the government,” Baalu asked. The MP said the Constitution has given immense powers to governors. “Are we running a jungle Raj? We want to have rule of law play a role in government function,” TR Baalu said.

The meeting between Chief Minister MK Stalin and Governor RN Ravi on Tuesday came five days after the South Zone vice-chancellors meeting in Coimbatore. During the meeting in Coimbatore, the Governor indirectly slammed the DMK and the chief minister by stating that those who are talking about federalism should realise that India was not a ‘Contractual Union’ but an organic one unlike the United States of America.

In response, the DMK’s party organ Murasoli in an editorial published on Tuesday said that seeking autonomy for States is not separatism and the Governor need not fear the term ‘federalism’. The editorial also questioned the Governor’s claim that India’s federalism was an organic one. The editorial said there is no evidence for the claim since so many princely States, including Travancore, had claimed that they were independent States. The editorial in Murasoli further asked what the achievement of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was if India was an organic union.

Other pending Bills

Amendments to Cooperative Societies Act to reduce the term of board of directors of societies from five years to three

Draft bill to set up Siddha university near Madhavaram

Amendment to Bharathiar University Act to include new members to the university’s syndicate

Amendments to Registration Act