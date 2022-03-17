Collector, MLAs flower-ready to fight helmet-less riders

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Motorists in Vellore received their fair share of embarrassment on Wednesday after district Collector P Kumaravel Pandian tucked pink flowers behind their ears for not wearing helmets.

Taking a different approach to road safety awareness, Pandian kept flowers ready for the motorists at a rally held in Vellore City on Wednesday.

However, the incident had irked the public and social activists alike. Vellore resident Ganesh said the top district officer and public representatives had humiliated the motorists.

"Public servants acting like this cannot be accepted at all. They could have fined the motorists. This was not an awareness rally," he said. What were they trying to convey to the public by acting in that manner, the resident asked.

Vellore City Municipal Corporation (VCMC) Mayor Sujatha Anandakumar and DMK Anaicut MLA AP Nandhakumar who also participated in the event followed suit. Vellore MLA P. Karthikeyan was present on the occasion.