STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Collector, MLAs flower-ready to fight helmet-less riders

The incident had irked the public and social activists alike. Vellore resident Ganesh said the top district officer and public representatives had humiliated the motorists.

Published: 17th March 2022 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2022 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Motorists in Vellore received their fair share of embarrassment on Wednesday after district Collector P Kumaravel Pandian tucked pink flowers behind their ears for not wearing helmets.

Taking a different approach to road safety awareness, Pandian kept flowers ready for the motorists at a rally held in Vellore City on Wednesday.

However, the incident had irked the public and social activists alike. Vellore resident Ganesh said the top district officer and public representatives had humiliated the motorists.

"Public servants acting like this cannot be accepted at all. They could have fined the motorists. This was not an awareness rally," he said. What were they trying to convey to the public by acting in that manner, the resident asked.

Vellore City Municipal Corporation (VCMC) Mayor Sujatha Anandakumar and DMK Anaicut MLA AP Nandhakumar who also participated in the event followed suit. Vellore MLA P. Karthikeyan was present on the occasion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Motorists helmet-less riders Collector P Kumaravel Pandian flowers
India Matters
Adithya Rao
Man who planted bomb at Mangaluru airport gets 20 years in jail
Poster of the film 'Pada'.(Photo | Facebook)
Maoist supporters elated as Malayalam movie ‘Pada’ conquers many a heart
Image used for representational purpose only.
Thanks to Russia-Ukraine war, fully built houses may cost 15% more
Gautam Adani (File photo)
Gautam Adani adds USD 49 billion wealth in 2021, higher than global billionaires

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp