High Court orders removal of govt pleader from post due to pending criminal cases 

The petitioner, advocate AM Raja, said a case booked against the government pleader SPM Ariff Rahuman along with his mother and wife, was still pending in a court in Theni district.

Published: 17th March 2022 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2022 11:12 AM

Madurai Bench of Madras High Court.

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court ordered to remove a government pleader of district munsif court in Periyakulam from the post due to a pending criminal case against him.

Suppressing the fact, however, Ariff allegedly applied for the post. The police cleared his application files and Ariff was appointed in October 2021.

Based on the petition, the HC Bench directed the judicial magistrate, Theni to conduct an inquiry and submit a report on whether Ariff was accused or not. The magistrate, in the report, said Ariff was neither arrested nor did he obtain bail. The police inquired about the case in a biased manner and deleted his name from the chargesheet without any valid reason, the report said.

The court said it was a clear case of collusion from the police as they made an attempt to cover up Ariff's misdeeds. Justice SM Subramaniam further observed that the antecedents, suitability, and, eligibility of a candidate were verified even for the appointment of a grade II constable in police.

