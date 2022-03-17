History-sheeter killed in encounter in TN

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: A history-sheeter was shot dead near Kalakkad on Wednesday by a special team of police personnel from Dindigul. A judicial inquiry by Nanguneri Judicial Magistrate has been initiated. The deceased was identified as Neeravi Murugan (47), of Pudhiyamputhur, Thoothukudi.

IG (South Zone) TS Anbu said Murugan was a notorious criminal and in CCTV footage recorded in Chennai, he was seen threatening women with a sickle and snatching their jewellery. “He was involved in big robbery and assault cases. When the police tried to stop him from escaping, he attacked them. The police will tighten its noose around rowdies and bring them to book,” he added. Police said Murugan was involved in three murder and 60 robbery and chain-snatching cases in Chennai, Erode, Thoothukudi and Andhra Pradesh.

Tirunelveli Superintendent of Police P Saravanan told the media a special team from Dindigul had been on the lookout for Murugan in connection with a recent burglary. He said the team, led by Sub Inspector Esakkiraja, went to the area following a tip-off. “Seeing them, Murugan tried to flee in a car. When the cops intercepted his car at Kadunpoduvazhvu near Kalakkad, he attacked a few personnel with a sickle. In retaliation, the SI shot him with a handgun,” he said.

Four cops, including Esakkiraja, were hurt and are being treated at Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital. Murugan’s body was shifted to hospital for a post-mortem exam.