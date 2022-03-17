Measures on to improve quality of education at Madras University: Ponmudy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy said the government will take steps to improve the curriculum and quality of education at University of Madras (UoM) and that a strategy will be chalked out based on the suggestions and feedback received from principals of various affiliated colleges.

He said this during a meeting at the university that saw the participation of various principals of affiliated colleges. The meeting gains significance as the Madras High Court had recently pointed out at the waning reputation of the university while delivering a judgment on a service-related case of an employee of the varsity.

The high court had said, “A degree from the university was once considered precious, but it is a million dollar question now whether the institute still enjoys that reputation”. The suggestions made by the principals at the meeting include promoting self-financing courses. Concerns were also raised on the financial crisis being faced by the university.

The minister also discussed the measures that need to be taken to improve the rankings of colleges in the National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) survey. Replying to a question whether the State government has started implementing National Education Policy (NEP) in Tamil Nadu, the minister said if there are good ideas in the policy, the government will definitely take note of it.

“If there are some good points in NEP, then there is no need for us to ignore it,” said the minister, adding those good aspects will be incorporated in the State Education Policy that will be formulated soon.