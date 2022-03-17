Musicians still reeling under Covid blow

Saravanan MP By

Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Despite relaxations being announced after the Covid lockdown, traditional musicians such as Nadhaswaram and Thavil players continue to suffer as wedding organisers and party planners have reduced the payment for their performances.

Speaking to TNIE, C Jyothimani (30) a Nadhaswaram player said, "I have been a musician for the past 14 years. But, never in my wildest imagination thought COVID would create havoc in my life. Before COVID lockdown, we used to receive a payment of Rs 20,000 per marriage event. As a part of a five-member team, we perform two times at the wedding, 2-2.5 hours in the wedding reception and 2-3 hours the next morning (marriage day). But, during COVID we lost all such bookings. Later, when the partial relaxation was announced, we accepted all wedding events payments without any demands. But, when the lockdown was lifted, we were offered only Rs 10,000, which is half the payment. When the customers threaten to choose another player, we have no choice but to accept their terms."

B Manimuthu (39), a Nathaswaram player from Avinashi, claimed many musicians died by suicide during COVID-19. He said, "Recently a Thavil player ended his life in Avinashi due to financial issues. There is no place for bargaining in the current scenario. Once, a wedding organiser claimed that he has a lot of players who can even perform for payment below Rs 10,000."

According to Tamil Nadu Folk musicians and artists association State organiser KM Ganesan, "There are several thousand folk musicians and drama artists in various districts of Tamil Nadu. It includes Nadhaswaram and Thavil drum players; dancers belonging to Thevarattam, Oyilattam and other folk arts. But, COVID lockdown has crippled the life of these artists and musicians. Though the State government offered compensation of Rs 2,000, it wasn't enough. But, later relaxations were announced, and marriage parties started reducing the payment to half."

But, marriage hall owners and organizers claim the market forces decide the payment. Besides, the performance fee is not fixed by marriage parties, they said.

Tiruppur District Marriage Hall owners Association secretary P Loganathan, "Traditional musicians such as Nadaswaram and Thavil players are an integral part of Tamil culture and are most sought during auspicious events. During the two COVID lockdown periods, the State government enforced a blanket ban on movement. Later, with some relaxation, many events took place without these traditional music players. After the complete relaxation, the marriage parties started bargaining with the traditional musicians and this reduced their payment."