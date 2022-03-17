STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Samagra Shiksha beset by shortage of staff

According to sources, three staff each are needed for data entry, handling the monitoring information system and checking school accounts in each in BRC.

Published: 17th March 2022 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2022 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The effectiveness of Samagra Shiksha, which comes under the school education department, is reduced as posts of data entry operator, accountant and Monitoring Information System (MIS) in the many block resource centres (BRCs) in the State.

According to sources, three staff each are needed for data entry, handling the monitoring information system and checking school accounts in each in BRC.

They come under the supervision of Block Resource Teacher Educators (BRTEs).  A BRTE on condition of anonymity said, "Staff of data entry section and MIS gather details from schools and enter them in the EMIS portal. Accountants monitor and inspect the grants sanctioned for primary and middle schools. The data entry operator post is vacant in Sulur and Perur blocks in Coimbatore, and MIS post is vacant in all blocks in the district."

He added that BRTEs or data entry operators double up for the other roles. "Data entry operators, who get a consolidated pay of Rs 11,000 refuse to do extra work, because of which we are unable to send particulars to the State office. The government must allocate funds in the upcoming budget to recruit more staff."

Tamil Nadu Block Resource Teacher Educators Association general secretary K P Balaji told TNIE, "Apart from the vacancies, Samagra Shiksha is yet to get an office in new districts like Ranipet, Kallakurichi, etc. We have to share facilities in nearby education offices and are unable to complete the work on time."

"As per the norm, one accountant should monitor the 50 schools in a BRC. Every BRC covers 70 to 100 schools, which means one more accountant should be appointed. We took up the issue with senior officials last year, but there is no response," he added.

Senior officials of Samagra Shiksha were not available for comments despite repeated attempts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Samagra Shiksha block resource centres Monitoring Information System
India Matters
Adithya Rao
Man who planted bomb at Mangaluru airport gets 20 years in jail
Poster of the film 'Pada'.(Photo | Facebook)
Maoist supporters elated as Malayalam movie ‘Pada’ conquers many a heart
Image used for representational purpose only.
Thanks to Russia-Ukraine war, fully built houses may cost 15% more
Gautam Adani (File photo)
Gautam Adani adds USD 49 billion wealth in 2021, higher than global billionaires

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp