Sea cruise introduced from Puducherry New Port

Published: 17th March 2022 07:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2022 07:56 PM   |  A+A-

Puducherry in COVID-19 times

A view of Puducherry beach.(File photo | G Pattabi Raman, EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Now, tourists visiting Puducherry can enjoy a sea cruise, with the introduction of the facility in Puducherry. Chief Minister N Rangasamy presented the license to the private operator in his office in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday. 

In order to attract tourists to Puducherry, a  sea cruise has been introduced by a private operator from New Port at Uppalam for sightseeing.

Initially, the short cruise would commence from the New Port to the backwaters at Chunambar, according to an official release. The boat ride is designed for 60 persons per trip. The government has fixed the charge at Rs 500 / - per person for travel and has provided guidelines for the operation.

Several Tourists who visit Puducherry like to go for short rides to the sea. Often they are taken by fishermen on their boats for a charge.  This unauthorised travel has mushroomed in Puducherry.  It is of concern that there are no safety measures adopted.

Now with the Tourism department licensing the cruise with guidelines for safety and security, tourists can enjoy the sea cruise, while promoting economic activity as well as generating revenue to the government.

