Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai indulging in 'dead body' politics and creating nuisance: Congress MP Manickam Tagore

Manickam Tagore slammed Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai for indulging in 'dead body' politics and accused him of creating nuisance in society.

Published: 17th March 2022 11:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2022 11:59 AM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Manickam Tagore (L) and Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai

Congress MP Manickam Tagore (L) and Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai (Photo | EPS)

By Online Desk

Congress MP from Virudhunagar, Manickam Tagore accused Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai, without taking his name, of trying to communalise the recent death of minors in Madurai, Thanjavur.

He slammed IPS officer-turned-politician Annamalai for indulging in 'dead body' politics and accused him of creating nuisance in society.

In the Lok Sabha, Manickam Tagore said, "Tamil Nadu has always been a state which is very peaceful and (maintained) communal harmony and faith. But for the past few years, there is a new kind of politics called 'dead body politics' has started in Tamil Nadu. And particularly there is a retired IPS officer (Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai) who has come to Tamil Nadu from Karnataka. His work is to create tension with each death of young kids who commit suicide. He connects (these incidents) with minority communities, Christians and Muslims. They create a lot of nuisance and try to divide the society, spread lot of wrong information about the death of the kid. He is putting a lot of divisions in society. It has happened in Madurai, Thanjavur."

Manickam Tagore also requested PM Narendra Modi's intervention and asked him to advise his party men to not indulge in cheap politics.

I request through you (Rajendra Agrawal) sir  that the Honourable Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) should intervene and ask his party men not to do these kinds of cheap politics."

The speech of Manickam Tagore went viral on social media, following which BJP leader Annamalai on Twitter claimed that Congress which is getting extinct from the country wants to waste the time of PM Narendra Modi.

He wrote, "Very funny to see one Honourable MP from Tamil Nadu complaining about Tamil Nadu BJP and me in the Parliament today. Congres which is getting extinct from our country now wants to waste Honourable PM Narendra Modi's precious time by complaining to the Honourable Speaker. Hope they grow up soon!"

  • Murthy
    But 'Manickam-Tagore' your hero Periyar came from Karnataka also
    1 day ago reply
