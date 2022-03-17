Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai indulging in 'dead body' politics and creating nuisance: Congress MP Manickam Tagore

By Online Desk

Congress MP from Virudhunagar, Manickam Tagore accused Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai, without taking his name, of trying to communalise the recent death of minors in Madurai, Thanjavur.

He slammed IPS officer-turned-politician Annamalai for indulging in 'dead body' politics and accused him of creating nuisance in society.

In the Lok Sabha, Manickam Tagore said, "Tamil Nadu has always been a state which is very peaceful and (maintained) communal harmony and faith. But for the past few years, there is a new kind of politics called 'dead body politics' has started in Tamil Nadu. And particularly there is a retired IPS officer (Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai) who has come to Tamil Nadu from Karnataka. His work is to create tension with each death of young kids who commit suicide. He connects (these incidents) with minority communities, Christians and Muslims. They create a lot of nuisance and try to divide the society, spread lot of wrong information about the death of the kid. He is putting a lot of divisions in society. It has happened in Madurai, Thanjavur."

Congress MP @manickamtagore accuses Tamil Nadu BJP of doing “dead body politics.”



Claims that a retired IPS officer (referring to TN BJP chief K Annamalai) is creating tension in suicide cases of minors by connecting it to minority communities. pic.twitter.com/3Qg39f5BQs — Shilpa (@Shilpa1308) March 16, 2022

Manickam Tagore also requested PM Narendra Modi's intervention and asked him to advise his party men to not indulge in cheap politics.

I request through you (Rajendra Agrawal) sir that the Honourable Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) should intervene and ask his party men not to do these kinds of cheap politics."

The speech of Manickam Tagore went viral on social media, following which BJP leader Annamalai on Twitter claimed that Congress which is getting extinct from the country wants to waste the time of PM Narendra Modi.

He wrote, "Very funny to see one Honourable MP from Tamil Nadu complaining about Tamil Nadu BJP and me in the Parliament today. Congres which is getting extinct from our country now wants to waste Honourable PM Narendra Modi's precious time by complaining to the Honourable Speaker. Hope they grow up soon!"