BJP seeks one-man commission to probe power project allegations

Recalling that the BGR Energy Systems Ltd's tender was rejected by the TANGEDCO in 2018, the BJP State president demanded a probe by a panel headed by a retired High Court judge into his allegations.

K Annamalai (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Sharpening his attack on the DMK government, BJP State president K Annamalai on Thursday demanded formation of a one-man commission headed by a retired High Court judge to probe the alleged scam over the Rs 4,472-crore tender awarded to BGR Energy Systems Ltd for the Ennore Thermal Power Station (ETPS) expansion project.

Addressing reporters in Madurai, Annamalai claimed, "Though Minister for Energy V Senthil Balaji has tried to explain why the company was chosen, it is clear that the company is not at all capable of handling this project. It has only Rs 33 crore in its bank account. The BJP cannot remain a mute spectator to this wastage of taxpayers' money. The DMK supports corporate companies and due to this, the State will soon face power interruptions."

Recalling that the BGR Energy Systems Ltd's tender was rejected by the TANGEDCO in 2018, the BJP State president demanded a probe by a panel headed by a retired High Court judge into his allegations. "The commission must inquire into the company's transactions over the last 15 years. I will write to Chief Minister MK Stalin in this regard, and also file a complaint with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI)," he added.

