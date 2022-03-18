Deer dies of anthrax on IIT-Madras campus, outbreak suspected

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a major scare, a deer on the IIT-Madras campus died of anthrax, and three more are suspected to have succumbed to the highly infectious zoonotic disease in the last two days.

The institute said samples from the animals were sent to Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University for testing. Samples from one deer showed the presence of anthrax, while tests on samples from the others were inconclusive.

Multiple sources told TNIE all four animals exhibited typical signs of anthrax, oozing fluids and blood from all natural openings. The carcasses were found by IIT-Madras security personnel, who informed Gunidy National Park officials. TNIE was reliably informed that the areas around the carcasses were cordoned-off and instructions were given to IIT-Madras authorities and students to keep away.

The veterinarian who went to check on the deer suspected they had died of anthrax and collected samples. The carcasses have been buried as per the standard operating procedures, IIT-Madras said. “It is absolutely shocking that anthrax is reported from a place like Chennai and in an institute like IIT-Madras.

We don’t know the source. Veterinarians say it might have spread from dogs, which are good carriers. Instructions have also been given to IIT-Madras authorities not to go near and touch stray dogs on campus,” a forest official said. The institute too said dogs may have been the carriers, adding the disease has never before been detected on campus.

High alert in Guindy Children’s Park

A high alert has been sounded in Guindy Children’s Park, where zookeepers have been instructed not to touch the food or animals unnecessarily without protective gear. Meanwhile, a male elephant has reportedly died of anthrax in Thadagam, Coimbatore division. The carcass was found on Thursday and blood smear samples were collected for testing. Oozing of fluid was observed from natural openings. A post-mortem examination will be conducted on Friday