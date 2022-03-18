Doctors stress early treatment for endometriosis, which affects 200 million women worldwide

Sowmya Mani By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: March is known as Endometriosis Awareness Month across the world. Endometriosis is a disease where tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside it. According to the WHO, it affects 10 per cent of women in the reproductive age group, and roughly 200 million women across the world. The New Indian Express spoke to gynaecologists to understand how endometriosis affects women.

Doctors say the number of cases is increasing and affecting younger girls as they are attaining menarche earlier. "The uterus lining, endometrium, sheds every month when a woman gets her periods. In some cases, the body doesn't clear the lining properly. Bits of the lining leak inside the abdomen, urinary bladder and adjacent organs. This is what happens in endometriosis. This causes tubal blocks, pain and infertility. It causes recurrent bleeding and leads to cysts," says Dr Deepa Mukhundhan, senior consultant obstetrician, gynaecologist and endoscopic surgeon, ABC Hospital, Tiruchy.

Endometriosis needs constant management. The symptoms usually include extreme pain and heavy bleeding. "This pain occurs before, during and after menstruation. Treatment varies depending on the stage of the disease and age of the patient. If a patient comes in the early stage, hormonal medication will be sufficient," says Dr M Poovathi, Dean, Pudukkottai Medical College Hospital.

"We are seeing this disease in younger age groups now, even 15-year-old girls. The problem is that most women come to us in Stage 3-4, the advanced stage of the disease. Since they have pain and heavy bleeding, they think it is normal and manage with painkillers. It is only when the painkillers don't work anymore, that they come to a doctor. They must come earlier. In later stages, surgical intervention is necessary, as tubes can get blocked and it affects the capacity of the ovaries to produce good quality eggs," says Dr Meenakshi Sundaram, consultant gynaecologist, laparoscopic and robotic surgeon, Apollo Women's Hospital.

Endometriosis is one of the most challenging diseases in women to treat as it is recurrent, she adds. "Usually, the medication we give for patients will suppress menstruation. If they are trying for a baby, the treatment is different. We will have to sometimes go for advanced reproductive treatments such as IUIs and IVFs," says Dr Deepa.