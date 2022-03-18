STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

No legal barriers against holding UT civic elections: SEC

The SEC is planning to hold the polls by end of April, considering the public examinations for Class X and XII students to be conducted in May.

Published: 18th March 2022 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2022 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

EVM, Voting

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY:   The State Election Commissioner on Thursday held a consultative meeting with officials as a preparatory measure for holding the long-overdue local body polls in Puducherry. The elections have not been held for the past 11 years after the term of the elected bodies expired in 2011.

There is no "legal barrier" against conducting civic elections in the Union Territory as on date from any of the courts of the country, State Election Commissioner Roy P Thomas, chair of the meeting, said. Almost all the representatives of political parties have invariably insisted on the elections being conducted at once without delay. The views were expressed at the 3rd All Party meeting of national, State, and registered parties and a CPI representative in the SEC's office on February 2, said Thomas.

The SEC is planning to hold the polls by end of April, considering the public examinations for Class X and XII students to be conducted in May. Polling stations will be set up in schools and teachers will serve as election officials.

According to the commissioner, It is now the SEC's duty to comply with the directions of the Supreme Court in the contempt of court case against the commission for not conducting polls in the UT. The recent appointment of Returning Officer and other election officials is the mandate of the SEC and it will continue to uphold high offices by them for the peaceful conduct of the elections, he said.

At present, there is no reservation order for Backward Classes (BC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) in Puducherry. In an order on October 86, 2021, the notifications dated March 7, 2019, the quota for municipalities and commune panchayats respectively had been "rescinded" by the government with the approval of the Administrator, said the commissioner.

However, a case filed by DMK leader R Siva regarding the reservation for local body elections is pending in the Supreme Court. The DMK had requested the SEC to hold the civic polls by reserving seats for BC and ST communities after the verdict is declared, Siva said. The case came up for a few hearings and the verdict is expected soon.

The meeting also discussed the various phases and preparations for the polls. Electoral officials from municipalities and commune panchayats participated and expressed their views.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
local body polls Puducherry State Election Commissioner
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: Kerala revokes special leaves to employees
Deer dies of anthrax on IIT-Madras campus, outbreak suspected
Social media overdose: Digital de-addiction centres for kids soon
Soji Joseph and Diya Joseph with their children Liz Maria, Jais Joseph and Chris Joseph. (Photo | ENS)
Put off by 'puttu', nine-year-old tears apart Kerala breakfast dish in school essay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp