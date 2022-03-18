STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Porunai Nellai Book Fair begins

The fifth edition of Porunai Nellai Book Fair was inaugurated on Thursday by State Assembly Speaker M Appavu and Collector V Vishnu at VOC Ground.

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: The fifth edition of Porunai Nellai Book Fair was inaugurated on Thursday by State Assembly Speaker M Appavu and Collector V Vishnu at VOC Ground. Addressing a gathering on the occasion, Appavu said lakhs of books will be displayed through 126 stalls till March 27 at the fair. "The first book fair in Tamil Nadu was conducted in 1977 and it had only 22 stalls. The reading habit among people of the State has only increased, and the recently-concluded Cheanni Book Fair accommodated 800 stalls and saw a footfall of 15 lakh. Books worth around `12 crore were sold at the fair," he added.

Collector Vishnu said interactive sessions with writers will also be held in the coming days. "Cultural programmes have also been planned. This time, the book fair will be a plastic-free event," he added. Tirunelveli MLA M Abdul Wahab requested the visitors to encourage students and others to visit the book fair. Nanguneri MLA R Rubi Manogaran and Tirunelveli Corporation Mayor P M Saravanan were present on the occasion. Nanguneri MLA R Rubi Manogaran and Tirunelveli Corporation Mayor P M Saravanan were present.

