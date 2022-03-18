Tamil Nadu Budget 2022-23: State awaits ‘results’ of Stalin government's 10 months’ work

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Amid high expectations, Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan will on Friday present the budget for 2022-23, the first full-fledged State budget since the DMK government headed by Chief Minister MK Stalin assumed office in May last.

“The results of 10 months of work can be seen in tomorrow’s budget,” the finance minister said on Twitter, reiterating his confidence that the budget would be a significant work in the annals of Tamil Nadu’s history.

Although the impact of the pandemic posed serious challenges to the economic growth of Tamil Nadu, the situation has been improving in the past months.

So, reform measures to boost the State’s revenue by plugging leakages, to tap the revenue collection from key departments like commercial taxes, mining, sale of liquor/excise to the fullest possible extent, guidelines for toning up the functioning of State Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), and steps to reduce the debt burden are among the big expectations for this budget.

The minister, in a recent interview with TNIE, said the revised estimates for 2022-22 would throw up some pleasant surprises.

Announcements about the monthly billing of power consumption, payment of Rs 1,000 for women heads of families, Rs 100 subsidy for LPG cylinders, waiving of students’ educational loans, and reduction in the price of diesel are among the popular expectations from this budget.

The opposition is likely to rake up the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) issue and inter-State water disputes, such as the Mekedatu dam and Mullaiperiyar dam disputes.

Sources said Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam will present the second exclusive budget for agriculture for the year 2022-23 on Saturday, and farmers have reposed faith in the government that the budget would give a boost to the agriculture sector and natural farming in the State.

The budget session is likely to end by March 24, and the discussion on the demands for government departments is expected to resume in mid-April.

Factfile

The Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of Tamil Nadu in 2021-22 was projected to be Rs 21,36,351 crore, an annualised increase of 7.6% compared to that of 2019-20. As per the revised estimates of 2020-21, GSDP was estimated to increase by 5.3 % over the 2019-20 figure

Total expenditure for 2021-22 was estimated to be Rs 3,29,035 crore, an increase of 12.9 % over actual expenditure in 2019-20. As per revised estimates, expenditure for 2020-21 was Rs 3,06,917 crore

Total receipts (excluding borrowings) for 2021-22 were estimated to be Rs 2,08,553 crore. In 2020-21, total receipts (excluding borrowings) were estimated to fall short of the budget estimate by Rs 38,675 crore

Revenue deficit in 2021-22 was estimated to be Rs 58,693 crore (2.8% of GSDP). In 2020-21, revenue deficit was estimated to be 3.4% of GSDP at the revised stage, significantly higher than the budget estimate (1.0%)

Fiscal deficit for 2021-22 was targeted at Rs 92,529 crore (4.3% of GSDP). In 2020-21 (revised estimate), fiscal deficit was estimated to be 5 per cent of GSDP

Tamil Nadu bruised as tax from booze continues to elude

State-run Tasmac controls alcohol sales in Tamil Nadu, but about 50 per cent of liquor is not covered under excise duty, the finance minister recently revealed.

This has brought to the fore how the illegal liquor business is thriving

Shifty dealers dealing solid blow to government coffers

About 10 lakh dealers are registered with the commercial taxes department in Tamil Nadu, but 90 per cent of all tax revenue comes from just 33,700 dealers, said a senior commercial taxes official, adding the challenge is to make all of them pay up