TNOU's learner support centres stay dormant

COIMBATORE: Lack of awareness about Learner Support Centres (LSCs) of Tamil Nadu Open University (TNOU) is depriving students, especially those in rural areas, a chance to pursue higher education

The centres were started in 91 government arts and science colleges across the State in November 2020, but many centres are inactive as there have been no admissions.

According to sources, not even a single student enrolled in nine of the 11 LSCs in the Coimbatore zone, which comprises Coimbatore, Erode , Tiruppur and Nilgiris.

K Ravichandran (name changed), assistant professor in a college, said, "Students attend weekend classes and use lab facilities of the colleges where LSCs function. But there is conflict between TNOU officials and LSC coordinators. Though the higher education department sanctioned Rs 50 lakh for the project, TNOU did not give computer, education materials and name board for the LSCs to the college."

He added, "Many LSC coordinators do not create awareness about the scheme as a result of which the admissions are very less."

A coordinator in Tiruppur said, "TNOU officials despatched just a printer to our centre when it was launched. So far, they have not said anything about sending education material, conducting admission and exams, etc. Despite this, we approached students for admission but they refused saying they were not aware of it. TNOU should have promoted it through advertisement campaigns."

Amid the gloom, LSC coordinator S Balamurugan who is also Head of the Department, B.Com (International Business) at Government Arts and Science College, Avinashi, managed to admit 60 students in the last two years by creating awareness. "As there is no postgraduate course in regular mode, students opted for distance education. The LSC is helpful for student as they can complete post graduate diploma courses at minimal cost. Especially married women, and those who are employed are studying here," he said.

D Nandhakumar, a second year MBA Logistics Management student at the Avinashi College, said, "Since I am employed, the weekend classes are of great use. Instead of online classes, if college conducts classes' offline, it will be more useful."

TNOU Vice Chancellor, K Parthasarathy told TNIE, "At present, LSCs are functioning at 130 colleges across the State. Nearly 50 government colleges are yet to start the admission due to pandemic and lack of infrastructure at colleges. Despite this, as many as 1,612 students enrolled in remaining government colleges in the 2021-22 academic year. We revised the syllabus for all programmes to make them skill and job oriented. We will ensure LSCs function effectively in the colleges," he said.

Students who do not get admission for the regular college can join a distance education course offered by TNOU through LSC in the same college. Classes will be conducted by the college faculty in the premises/labs on weekends. TNOU offers more than 40 undergraduate and 35 postgraduate programmes which are recognized by the UGC. It also offers short term certificates, diplomas, vocational diplomas, courses, etc.