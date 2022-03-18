Villagers petition Ma Su, demands health infrastructure

By Express News Service

TENKASI: Villagers from across the district on Thursday petitioned Health Minister Ma Subramanian demanding renovation of dilapidated Primary Health Centre buildings, and construction of new ones. The villagers, who met the minister in Chennai, were led by DMK Tenkasi district secretary P Sivapadmanathan.

Villagers from Kovilootru, in their petition, urged the minister to upgrade the PHC at the village with better infrastructure and medical equipment.

"Hundreds of people from 40 villages in Kadayam union depend on this PHC everyday. Though at least seven deliveries take place every month at the PHC, the medical equipment including scanning devices and x-ray machines has remained faulty for the past several weeks. This has forced the villagers including pregnant women, children, and the elderly to go to the District Government Headquarters Hospital in Tenkasi. As the PHC premises has more than 5.5 acres of empty land, the government should upgrade it," they demanded.

Villagers of Karuthapillaiyur in Melambur panchayat rued in their petition that a 36-year-old building which houses the Health and Wellness Centre in the village was now in a dilapidated condition. "The residents of Poovankurichi, Kasi Viswanathapuram, Indra Colony, Karuthapillaiyur, Anna Nagar, and Bungalow Kudiyiruppu depend on this centre. However, patients now fear to visit the centre due to the cracks on its wall. There is also water leakage during rains. The minister should order an allotment of funds for its reconstruction," demanded the villagers. The people of Pullukattuvalasai demanded for a new PHC in a two-acre empty land at the village. They said it would benefit more than thousands of people residing in Gunaramanallur and Sivanadaroor panchayats. The villagers said Subramanian has assured them to fulfil their demands.