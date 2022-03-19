STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Accident claims tribunal accounts under lens

Madras High Court orders audit to ensure transparency in managing victim compensation funds

Madras High Court. (File photo)

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has put forth a set of suggestions to ensure transparency and accountability in the management of victim compensation funds involved in motor vehicle accident claims. A special bench comprising Justices PN Prakash and Abdul Quddhose passed the order on a suo-moto case on Thursday.

Requesting the Chief Justice to give directions to the authorities on the suggestions, the bench said, “The Registrar General shall direct the in-house audit wing of the High Court to inspect accounts of Motor Accident Claims Tribunals (MACTs) annually as it would send a clear signal to the fence-sitters that they would stand easily exposed.”

Opening accounts in nationalised banks to deposit Motor Claims Tribunal Original Petition compensation in fixed deposits, directing MCOP jurisdictional courts to open separate bank accounts, maintaining registers for receiving, depositing, and disbursing compensation amount, and directing the principal district judges to hold an inspection of the records of their courts periodically were among the major suggestions.  The bench wanted portfolio judges to ensure disbursal of compensation to eligible claimants and that it reaches their doorsteps or is paid to the government.

