Anthrax: TANUVAS yet to confirm cause of deer death on IIT_Madras campus

CHENNAI: The carcass of a deer, which reportedly died of highly infectious anthrax disease inside IIT Madras campus, was buried following standard operating procedures. Carcasses of three other deer, whose cause of death is inconclusive, were also buried and the whole area was sanitised. However, there has been no official confirmation from Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University as yet.

University board member GS Madhusudan said they have not issued any statement saying the deer died of anthrax. “The matter is under investigation,” he said. A release from the Animal Husbandry Department said Tanuvas received information about deer deaths on Thursday. An in-house veterinarian of Guindy National Park suspected anthrax as the cause of death. The veterinarian was asked to collect samples (muzzle pieces from carcasses and blood soaked sand) for confirmatory diagnosis.

“As regards the role of dogs, it is clarified that they are not known carriers of anthrax. There is no need to be concerned about dogs transmitting the disease to humans. Further steps will be taken after confirmatory tests on the samples,” the release said.

However, IIT Madras said one sample revealed the presence of anthrax and it was analysing all possibilities of how the disease could have entered the campus. The institute said all handlers, including wildlife personnel in close proximity to the carcass or those who handled the carcass, will be put on a course of antibiotics by the in-house hospital for the next 10 days.

“IIT Madras will start vaccination against anthrax very soon. A team of nine persons are watching the wildlife for any symptoms round the clock. IIT Madras is working towards ensuring safety of all students, faculty, staff and residents on the campus,” a statement from the institute said. A senior forest official told TNIE that instructions have been given to IIT Madras to keep distance from free-ranging animals on the campus.