Convicts in Gokulraj murder case file appeal

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Challenging the sentence of the special court, S Yuvaraj, founder of Dheeran Chinnamalai Gounder Peravai and others, convicted in Gokulraj honour killing case filed an appeal befote the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Thursday.

The convicts in their appeal petition said the entire case rests upon circumstantial evidence and the circumstances relied upon by the prosecution to warrant a conviction was not proved by the prosecution beyond reasonable doubt and the circumstances shown by the prosecution did not form a chain of circumstances and the links are missing.

The availability of CCTV facility at Arthanareeswarar Temple is completely falsified and the case clearly shows the investigation was mainly influenced by the media trail and the experts’ evidence with regard to CCTV footage, they said. They prayed they were in judicial custody during the trial period. They urged the court to suspend the sentence imposed by the special court and release them on bail.