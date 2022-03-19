STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four cops suspended in Nagapattinam for negligence as suspect escapes from custody 

Four policemen were suspended after an accused escaped from their custody earlier this week.

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: S Dhanasekaran, a 32-year-old man accused in several cases, escaped while being moved from Gopichettipalayam in Erode district to be produced at a court in Nagapattinam.

G Jawahar, Nagapattinam SP, suspended a special sub-inspector and four constables. Sources said Dhanasekaran, who hails from Nagore, was an accused in several cases. He was recently lodged in Gopichettipalayam sub-jail for in connection with a case in Perunthurai. 

On Wednesday, a police team comprising of SSI Kaliyamoorthy and constables Mankandan, Vijayakumar and Jagadalaprathaban was transporting Dhanasekaran in a vehicle to  Nagapattinam in connection with a case in Velankanni. Around 11 pm, the police stopped near Sengipatti in Thanjavur district. When two of the personnel got down to attend nature's call, two others were allegedly sleeping.

Dhanasekaran took advantage of the situation and gave them the slip. On Friday, Jawahar suspected Kaliyamoorthy, Mankandan, Vijayakumar and Jagadalaprathaban for negligence.

