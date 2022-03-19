Tamil Nadu Budget 2022: Packages with private partnerships to give wings to travel sector

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY/ NAGAPATTINAM: The travel and tourism sector has welcomed the announcement to roll out tourism packages with private partnerships in districts like Kancheepuram, Tiruchy, Thanjavur and Ramanathapuram.

"The pandemic had badly affected the sector. Now, things are getting back on track with the Centre announcing the resumption of all international flights from March 27. But, we also need more promotional activities and tourism packages to attract tourists. The government's decision is just the need of the hour," said G Kalidasan, a travel agent in Tiruchy.

"We are hoping that the government would speed up the roll out of tourism packages as they can help us get business in this holiday season. The plan to set up world-class tourism facilities might boost our potential as a tourist destination," said D Wahida, a tour operator.



P Muthukrishnan, who used to run a travel agency in Tiruchy, said, "We did not getting any business in the last two years. But, the recent decision to resume international operations and budget decisions have given us fresh hope."

An official from the Tourism Department in Mayiladuthurai said, "The promotion of tourism and development of tourist sites will help people realise the Buddhist history of Nagapattinam."

Nagore Dargah

The Nagore Dargah, a significant landmark and religious tourist site near Nagapattinam, has been added to the list of minority places of worship, and Rs 12 crore has been earmarked for renovation. Dargah seers, trustees and activists welcomed the decision.

Syed Mohammed Khalifa Sahib, the hereditary seer of the Dargah said, "We request the government to soon fix the dilapidated Dargah portions, and improve seating facility for pilgrims near the beach."