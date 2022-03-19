Tech hub to help TN in data analysis

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government will set up an i-Tamil Nadu Technology (iTNT) hub for emerging technology like AI, machine learning and blockchain. The hub is to be set up at a cost of Rs 54.6 crores. This will help the State in informed decision-making, say experts.

Speaking to TNIE, principal secretary, Department of IT Neeraj Mittal said they were presently looking at about 10 technologies for the project including food tech, health tech, interface engineering, etc.

“This may be taken up in phases and we will also have a lot of participation from the private sector. Many private players have already showed interest in the project and have contributed towards it, along with funds from the government,” Mittal said.

On Friday, the Finance Minister said the centre will coordinate efforts to use these technologies to solve ‘complex challenges in the State.’ Emerging technology like Artificial Intelligence (AI) will help in data analytics, said Anil Sahasrabudhe, chairman of All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

“Data analytics can help informed decision making in fields like agriculture, health and education,” he said. Blockchain technology can help with authenticity and data integrity, he said. “For instance, universities use blockchain for degree certificates. This ensures that it cannot be tampered with and there are no fake certificates, he added. The blockchain-based education degrees was one of Centre’s first blockchain projects.