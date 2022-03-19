STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tech hub to help TN in data analysis

The State government will set up an i-Tamil Nadu Technology (iTNT) hub for emerging technology like AI, machine learning and blockchain.

Published: 19th March 2022 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2022 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government will set up an i-Tamil Nadu Technology (iTNT) hub for emerging technology like AI, machine learning and blockchain. The hub is to be set up at a cost of Rs 54.6 crores. This will help the State in informed decision-making, say experts.

Speaking to TNIE, principal secretary, Department of IT Neeraj Mittal said they were presently looking at about 10 technologies for the project including food tech, health tech, interface engineering, etc.

“This may be taken up in phases and we will also have a lot of participation from the private sector. Many private players have already showed interest in the project and have contributed towards it, along with funds from the government,” Mittal said. 

On Friday, the Finance Minister said the centre will coordinate efforts to use these technologies to solve ‘complex challenges in the State.’ Emerging technology like Artificial Intelligence (AI) will help in data analytics, said Anil Sahasrabudhe, chairman of All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

“Data analytics can help informed decision making in fields like agriculture, health and education,” he said. Blockchain technology can help with authenticity and data integrity, he said. “For instance, universities use blockchain for degree certificates. This ensures that it cannot be tampered with and there are no fake certificates, he added. The blockchain-based education degrees was one of Centre’s first blockchain projects.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: Kerala revokes special leaves to employees
Deer dies of anthrax on IIT-Madras campus, outbreak suspected
Social media overdose: Digital de-addiction centres for kids soon
Soji Joseph and Diya Joseph with their children Liz Maria, Jais Joseph and Chris Joseph. (Photo | ENS)
Put off by 'puttu', nine-year-old tears apart Kerala breakfast dish in school essay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp