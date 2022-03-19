STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN Budget: AIADMK faults govt over debts and cases, walks out

Principal opposition party AIADMK boycotted the budget session and staged a walk out after citing the cases registered against its party cadre and former ministers.

Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam released the manifesto which has 163 promises, at the party headquarters. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Principal opposition party AIADMK boycotted the budget session and staged a walk out after citing the cases registered against its party cadre and former ministers. Leader of Opposition and AIADMK joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami also criticised the budget for adding to the State’s debt burden. 

Soon after the Assembly converged for the presentation of the budget, Palaniswami sought permission to raise some issues. Even as the Speaker refused him nod to speak, Palaniswami read out a statement. AIADMK members then walked out from the Assembly by raising slogans against the State government and boycotted the entire budget presentation. Due to the commotion, the finance minister had to stop the budget presentation for a few minutes.

Later, addressing reporters, the opposition leader charged the DMK government with excess borrowing. He stated the incumbent DMK government had borrowed around Rs 1.08 lakh crore for 2021-2022 and now, it is estimated to borrow an additional Rs 1.20 lakh crore in the upcoming fiscal year. The AIADMK government had also borrowed loans but they spent the amount as capital expenditure. But, the DMK government has not allocated funds for any important projects, he said.

Condemning the DMK government for not fulfilling election promises, he said people are being cheated. He added that, due to escalating prices of construction materials, the middle-class dream of owning a house has become a mirage. “The DMK government promised to include construction materials under essential commodities list. But prices of construction materials are rising.” He further condemned the government for registering cases against AIADMK cadres and former ministers.

While PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss gave a mixed response to the budget, TMC (M) president GK Vasan and AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran expressed disappointment. MDMK general secretary Vaiko, TVK chief T Velmurugan, and other alliance partners of DMK welcomed the budget.

