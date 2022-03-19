TN Budget: An FSI fix for transit-oriented development

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government has decided to increase the floor space index (FSI) along metro rail corridors, national highways and bypass roads to encourage transit-oriented development (TOD). Along with this, necessary infrastructure facilities will be developed for the corridors, Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said on Friday.

FSI mandates the floor area that can be built on a parcel of land. An FSI of 1 allows one floor of 100 sq ft to be built on a 100 sq ft plot of land, or two floors of 50 sq ft each on it. The Comprehensive Mobility Plan has proposed an FSI of 2.5 along all proposed metro corridors, and an FSI of 4 along the Outer Ring Road to boost development outside municipal limits. A total of 11 transport and metro corridors have been identified for redevelopment via the TOD model.

Interestingly, developers feel the increase in FSI could result in the mushrooming of malls and office space along the metro rail corridors. They also express caution whether the increase would be 0.5 or 0.75 over the prevailing FSI.

Former chief planner of CMDA Krishna Kumar says that mere announcement of increasing FSI is not enough. In Bengaluru also, the FSI was relaxed but there were no takers, he pointed out. TOD increases the patronage for public transportation. However, any increase in the FSI should improve basic amenities also, said former Anna University professor K P Subramanian.