STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN Budget: Focus on infra, bridging learning gap

The State Education Department on Friday witnessed a 7.9 per cent increase in its Budget allocation of Rs 36,895 crore as against last year’s Rs 34,181 crore.

Published: 19th March 2022 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2022 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu minister PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan

Tamil Nadu FinMin PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/COIMBATORE: At a time when a great number of private school students are migrating to government and government-aided schools in the State, largely due to the pandemic, 18,000 new classrooms and smart classrooms have been announced for primary schools. The Budget has allocated Rs 7,000 crore for their construction that will take place over the next five years.

The State Education Department on Friday witnessed a 7.9 per cent increase in its Budget allocation of Rs 36,895 crore as against last year’s Rs 34,181 crore. “As many as 5,56,000 students have shifted from private schools to government and government-aided schools since the Covid-19 outbreak. The allocation will cement parents’ confidence in government schools,” said Tamil Nadu Teachers Association president PK Ilamaran.

Further, the Perasiriyar Anbazhagan School Development Scheme was launched on Friday with an aim to modernise government schools, including Adi Dravidar, Tribal and Kallar reclamation schools, over the next five years. Model schools will be established in 15 more districts at a cost of Rs 125 crore in the upcoming financial year.

Education rights activist Prince Gajendra Babu hailed the budget for providing incentives for Tamil medium students in government schools. The Illam Thedi Kalvi Scheme that garnered much acclaim for bridging learning gaps among children will also continue in the next year with a budgetary allocation of Rs 200 crore. “If executed properly, the initiatives can alleviate major learning losses within just two years,” educationist PV Shanmugam said.

Meanwhile, several government school teachers expressed disappointment over the budget not focusing on sanitation and safety measures at schools.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TN Budget
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: Kerala revokes special leaves to employees
Deer dies of anthrax on IIT-Madras campus, outbreak suspected
Social media overdose: Digital de-addiction centres for kids soon
Soji Joseph and Diya Joseph with their children Liz Maria, Jais Joseph and Chris Joseph. (Photo | ENS)
Put off by 'puttu', nine-year-old tears apart Kerala breakfast dish in school essay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp