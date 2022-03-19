TN Budget: Focus on infra, bridging learning gap

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/COIMBATORE: At a time when a great number of private school students are migrating to government and government-aided schools in the State, largely due to the pandemic, 18,000 new classrooms and smart classrooms have been announced for primary schools. The Budget has allocated Rs 7,000 crore for their construction that will take place over the next five years.

The State Education Department on Friday witnessed a 7.9 per cent increase in its Budget allocation of Rs 36,895 crore as against last year’s Rs 34,181 crore. “As many as 5,56,000 students have shifted from private schools to government and government-aided schools since the Covid-19 outbreak. The allocation will cement parents’ confidence in government schools,” said Tamil Nadu Teachers Association president PK Ilamaran.

Further, the Perasiriyar Anbazhagan School Development Scheme was launched on Friday with an aim to modernise government schools, including Adi Dravidar, Tribal and Kallar reclamation schools, over the next five years. Model schools will be established in 15 more districts at a cost of Rs 125 crore in the upcoming financial year.

Education rights activist Prince Gajendra Babu hailed the budget for providing incentives for Tamil medium students in government schools. The Illam Thedi Kalvi Scheme that garnered much acclaim for bridging learning gaps among children will also continue in the next year with a budgetary allocation of Rs 200 crore. “If executed properly, the initiatives can alleviate major learning losses within just two years,” educationist PV Shanmugam said.

Meanwhile, several government school teachers expressed disappointment over the budget not focusing on sanitation and safety measures at schools.