TN Budget: Rs 3K crore flows into Cauvery basin to pump new lease of life into crops

N Ramesh And Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

THANJAVUR/NAGAPATTINAM: Farmers and agro technologists from the Cauvery delta districts have welcomed the budgetary announcement that extension, renovation, modernisation of irrigation system of Cauvery basin at a cost of Rs 3,384 crore would begin soon.

P Govindaraju, a farmer from Thozhagirippatti, said the announcement would benefit a lot of delta farmers. P Kalaivanan, an office-bearer of Senior Agro Technologists Forum of Tamil Nadu said the project aimed at better efficiency in utilisation and management of water resources.

Similarly, the allocation of Rs 2,787 crore for the ongoing rehabilitation of canals, tanks and construction of groundwater recharge structures like check-dams, barrages and subsurface dykes have also evoked positive response.

“Last budget had announced that bed dams would be built. Now, funds have been allocated, which is a welcome,” said P Sukumar, a farmer from Tiruvaiyaru area. He also said allocating Rs 50 crore to clear encroachments from waterbodies is a much-needed one.

“Allocating Rs 80 crore for desilting canals in the delta districts before the commencement of Kuruvai cultivation is what every farmer has been asking for” said Kalaivanan. Sukumar also said local politicians should not be allowed to interfere in the execution of the work as it would defeat the very purpose of it.

“Monitoring committees have to be set up, with farmers of the ayacut for which desilting is being done,” he said. Kalaivanan said there is also a need to repair the block-level weather stations, which would be of great help to farmers to plan their crop. The allotment of funds has also been a long-pending demand of Nagapattinam farmers, as the district used to receive Cauvery water almost a month after the opening of the Mettur dam.

M Senthilkumar, a farmer from Puthur in Thalaignayiru block of Nagapattinam district said, “I could not carry out Kuruvai cultivation last year because Cauvery water arrived late. The time I had between Kuruvai and Samba seasons was also less. So, I had to take up only Samba cultivation in September. If waterways are desilted early, I will be able to raise Kuruvai paddy as well.”