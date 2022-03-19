STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN Budget session to last till Thursday

The general discussion for the budget and the agriculture budget will commence from Monday.

Tamil Nadu minister PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The ongoing budget session of the Tamil Nadu Assembly will go on till Thursday. The decision was taken in the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting, which was led by Speaker of the Assembly M Appavu on Friday.

As per decision of the BAC meeting, the agriculture budget will be presented on Saturday. On Monday, obituary references of departed former members of the House and legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar and others will take place. 

The general discussion for the budget and the agriculture budget will commence from Monday. The discussion on both budget will continue on Tuesday and Wednesday. On Thursday, a final supplementary budget for the fiscal year 2021-2022 will be presented and Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan will give his reply.

