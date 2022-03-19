TN Budget: State traces its roots, sanctions funds for Korkai port, tribal museum, dictionary

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Tamil Nadu Archaeological Department has been given a boost in the budget for the financial year 2022-2023 as Rs 5 crore has been allocated for archaeological expeditions, including a reconnaissance survey for underwater excavation at Korkai port. The department had done an underwater survey previously off Poombuhar in the 1990s.

A reconnaissance survey to find a suitable place offshore to Korkai in the Thoothukudi district will be conducted to carry out an underwater archaeological excavation in collaboration with Indian Maritime University and the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT).

Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, while extending the ongoing excavations at Keezhadi of Sivagangai, Sivagalai of Thoothukdi, Gangaikondacholapuram in Ariyalur district and Mayiladumparai of Krishnagiri district to another phase, also said excavation would begin at Thulukarpatti of Tirunelveli, Vembakottai of Virudhunagar and Perumbalai of Dharmapuri.

The State archaeology department would pursue the exploration of new stone-age sites in five districts, and field survey of archaeological sites along Porunai river valley civilisation. While welcoming the enormous attention given to the archaeological department, writer Muthalankurichi Kamarasu said the deep-sea excavation would bring forth the interesting aspects of the maritime trade between Korkai and foreign countries.

Giving due attention to the preservation of the relics, new museums would be established at Villupuram and Ramanathapuram districts at an estimated cost of Rs 10 crore. Moreover, the tribal museum at Courtallam of Tenkasi district, the pre-historic on-site museum at Poondi in Tiruvallur district and the Hero-Stone on-site museum in Dharmapuri district will also be upgraded at an estimated cost of `10 crore, said Thiyaga Rajan.

The finance minister also allocated Rs 2 crore to prepare an etymological dictionary by forming a committee of Tamil etymologists to establish the relationship between the Tamil and the Indo-European language family.

