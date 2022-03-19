STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN Budget turns Dravidian stock, upholds ideology

Published: 19th March 2022 05:41 AM

Palanivel Thiagarajan (PTR), Finance Minister of Tamil Nadu. (Express Illustration)

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Despite being a State budget meant for allocations to welfare and development schemes, the budget speech didn’t miss mentioning the alleged attack on the State’s autonomy and highlighted the importance of federalism. Besides, the budget is also in line with Dravidian ideology and the social justice concept it professes.

On the importance of federalism, the budget reads, “It is a basic tenant of our Constitution that ‘India is an Union of States’.” The budget further says that the makers of Constitution envisaged a harmonious relationship between the Union and States, built on the foundations of State autonomy and true federalism.

It expresses concern over the alleged attack on State autonomy and says that “we (TN) are deeply concerned at the persistent attempts to erode the federal architecture of our policy.” The budget further assures that following the path shown by former CM Karunanidhi, this government will continue to fight for the legitimate rights of all States.

Since promoting Tamil in all aspects is part of the core ideology of the Dravidian movement, the budget allocates `15 crore to provide textbooks and notebooks to students in private Tamil medium schools. 
Besides, the announcements that book fairs would be organised in all districts and central libraries will be established in the six newly-created districts also echo with Dravidian ideology.
 

