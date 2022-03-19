TN women stand to gain with leather policy

Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam By

Express News Service

DINDIGUL: Tamil Nadu has become the first State to come up with a new policy for footwear and leather development. This, industry experts said, would enhance export of leather-based products and increase employment opportunities, especially for women.

Every year, on an average, leather products worth Rs 12,000 crores were exported to the US and Europe from Dindigul, Tiruchy, Vellore, Vaniyambadi, and Erode. It’s a labour-intensive industry that employs around 44 lakh people across the nation, according to the Council for Leather Exports (CLE). Of this, around eight lakh work in Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to TNIE, a top official of the TALCO-DINTEC (Dindigul Tanners Enviro Control Systems (P) Ltd) said: “A total of 49 tanneries function in the district, processing 125 tonnes of hide a day and giving employment to 6,000 skilled and unskilled labourers.

“The Covid-19 outbreak, however, dealt a heavy blow to the industry and it has just started recovering from it. Till now, the State government was not concerned about the industry. We hope the policy would have guidelines to increase export and generate employment,” he hoped.

An official from the Council for Leather Exports, on condition of anonymity, said Tamil Nadu is the first State to announce a policy for footwear and leather industry development. “At present, the industry is being steered only by a national policy. A State policy will definitely play a vital role in enhancing socio-economic development and women empowerment. In Tamil Nadu, 85 per cent of the skilled and unskilled labourers engaged in the industry are women,” he added.